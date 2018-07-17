Nominate your 2018 Skylights Coach of the Year

PITTSBURGH - Nominations are underway for the Skylights Coach of the Year sponsored by Kings Family Restaurant.
Starting July 17, players and fans can nominate their coach for Skylights Coach of the Year in seven categories – all six WPIAL classes and the Pittsburgh City League.
Nominations will be accepted through October 26. The top 2 coaches in each category to receive the most nominations will be selected as finalists.
Voting will take place October 29 through November 16.
Nominate your coach HERE.
See the official rules HERE.
