PITTSBURGH - Here in western Pennsylvania, we love our high school football.
Thousands of fans gather on the sidelines each week to watch some great teams play.
Every Friday night on Skylights, we bring some of those match-ups into your living room, including our Game of the Week.
Skylights coverage officially kicks off on August 30th.
- Week 1 (8/29): Penn-Trafford vs. Gateway
- Week 2 (9/7): Central Catholic at North Allegheny
- Week 3 (9/14): Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon
- Week 4 (9/21): West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair
- Week 5 (9/28): Central Catholic at Pine-Richland
- Week 6 (10/5): Gateway at Franklin Regional
- Week 7 (10/12):Baldwin vs Bethel Park
- Week 8 (10/19): Franklin Regional vs Mckeesport
