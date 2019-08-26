  • SKYLIGHTS 2019: Games we're covering for Week 1

    Updated:

    The 2019 high school football season is about to really get going. 

    If you need to get up to speed on what happened last week, click HERE.

    Here are the games we're covering this Friday on Skylights:

    • Central Catholic at Seneca Valley
    • Upper St. Clair at Peters Township
    • Gateway at Penn-Trafford
    • Charleroi at Washington (Game of the Week)
    • OLSH at Sto-Rox
    • Mars at Moon
    • Quaker Valley at Central Valley                   

    CLICK HERE to view scores on your mobile device.

    Fan Game Band of Week Player of Week
    Coach of the Year Media Day Photos & Videos
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories