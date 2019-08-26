The 2019 high school football season is about to really get going.
Here are the games we're covering this Friday on Skylights:
- Central Catholic at Seneca Valley
- Upper St. Clair at Peters Township
- Gateway at Penn-Trafford
- Charleroi at Washington (Game of the Week)
- OLSH at Sto-Rox
- Mars at Moon
- Quaker Valley at Central Valley
