PITTSBURGH - Here in western Pennsylvania, we love our high school football.
Thousands of fans gather on the sidelines each week to watch some great teams play.
Every Friday night on Skylights, we bring some of those match-ups into your living room, including our Game of the Week.
Week 8's Skylight's Game of the Week is Peters Twp. at Bethel Park.
Last week's Skylights Game of the Week was Pine Richland at Mt. Lebanon.
- Week 1 (8/30): Charleroi vs. Washington
- Week 2 (9/6): North Allegheny at Central Catholic
- Week 3 (9/13): Hampton at North Hills
- Week 4 (9/20): Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny
- Week 5 (9/27): Moon at Bethel Park
- Week 6 (10/4): Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair
- Week 7 (10/11): Pine Richland at Mt. Lebanon
Like Channel 11's Skylights on Facebook and follow @11skylights on Twitter to interact with us on game day!
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. youth football coach facing possible fine after blowout win
- Police investigating after female students asked to send explicit photos for money, district says
- Marine veteran says he was kicked out of local Applebee's
- VIDEO: Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}