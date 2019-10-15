  • Skylights 2019: Week 8 Game of the Week: Peters Twp at Bethel Park

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Here in western Pennsylvania, we love our high school football.

    Thousands of fans gather on the sidelines each week to watch some great teams play.

    Every Friday night on Skylights, we bring some of those match-ups into your living room, including our Game of the Week.

    Week 8's Skylight's Game of the Week is Peters Twp. at Bethel Park.                  

    Last week's Skylights Game of the Week was Pine Richland at Mt. Lebanon 

