PITTSBURGH - The 2019 high school football season is well underway, and we've got some monster matchups for week 3 on the gridiron!
Here are the games we're covering this Friday on Skylights:
- Hampton at North Hills
- West Allegheny at Peters Twp
- McKeesport at Penn-Trafford
- Mars at Penn Hills
- Blackhawk at Ambridge
- Sto-Rox at Cornell
- Perry at University Prep
