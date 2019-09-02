  • Vote for the Week 2 Skylights Band of the Week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and that means it's time to vote for Skylights and Band of the week!  

    Here are the bands that are eligible for Week 2: 

    1. North Allegheny
    2. Central Catholic
    3. Belle Vernon
    4. Thomas Jefferson
    5. New Castle
    6. South Fayette
    7. Avonworth
    8. Steel Valley
    9. Clairton
    10. Greensburg Central Catholic
    11. Aliquippa
    12. Quaker Valley

    Voting for Week 2's Band of the Week competition opens at 3 p.m. on Monday and ends at Noon on Friday.  You can vote for your band HERE.

    Watch Skylights at 11:15 p.m. to see the performance.

    Previous Winners:

    Here are the official contest rules

    Fan Game Band of Week Player of Week
    Coach of the Year Media Day Photos & Videos

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories