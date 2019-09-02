PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and that means it's time to vote for Skylights and Band of the week!
Here are the bands that are eligible for Week 2:
- North Allegheny
- Central Catholic
- Belle Vernon
- Thomas Jefferson
- New Castle
- South Fayette
- Avonworth
- Steel Valley
- Clairton
- Greensburg Central Catholic
- Aliquippa
- Quaker Valley
Voting for Week 2's Band of the Week competition opens at 3 p.m. on Monday and ends at Noon on Friday. You can vote for your band HERE.
Watch Skylights at 11:15 p.m. to see the performance.
Previous Winners:
- Week 1: Central Valley
Here are the official contest rules.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}