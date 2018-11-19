Skylights 2018: Class 2A and 5A WPIAL Championships this weekend

PITTSBURGH - Championship Week continues this week with the Class 2A and 5A title games.
- West Allegheny plays Penn Hills Friday Nov. 23 at Norwin High School
- Steel Valley plays South Side Beaver on Saturday Nov. 24 at Robert Morris University.
We'll have coverage of both games this weekend on Channel 11 News.
Check out highlights from last weekend's WPIAL championship games at Heinz Field:
- 1A Championship – Rochester 6, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 28
- 3A Championship – Aliquippa 42, Derry Area 19
- 4A Championship – South Fayette 31, Thomas Jefferson 24
- 6A Championship – Pine-Richland 34, Seneca Valley 7
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
