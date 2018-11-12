  • Skylights 2018: Here are the playoff games we're covering this week

    PITTSBURGH - It’s Championship Week on Skylights! Four WPIAL championship games are scheduled for this Saturday at Heinz Field – so our Skylights coverage moves to Saturday night at 11:15 p.m.

    Here are the games we’ll be covering:

    • 11 a.m. 1A Championship – Rochester vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart
    • 2 p.m. 3A Championship – Aliquippa vs. Derry Area
    • 5 p.m. 4A Championship – South Fayette vs. Thomas Jefferson
    • 8 p.m. 6A Championship – Pine-Richland vs. Seneca Valley

     

    The WPIAL 5A Championship will be held on Friday Nov. 23 at Norwin High School.

    The semifinals for Class 5A are Friday Nov. 16:

    • West Allegheny vs. Gateway
    • Peters Township vs. Penn Hills

    The WPIAL 2A Championship will be held on Saturday Nov. 24 at Robert Morris University. 

    The semifinals for Class 2A are also Friday Nov. 16:

    • Freedom vs. Steel Valley
    • Charleroi vs. South Side Beaver

    Our two final Skylights contests will end on Friday Nov. 16. CLICK HERE to vote for your Skylights Coach of the Year and CLICK HERE to vote for your Skylights Cheer of the Year.

