Skylights 2018: Here are the playoff games we're covering this week

PITTSBURGH - It’s Championship Week on Skylights! Four WPIAL championship games are scheduled for this Saturday at Heinz Field – so our Skylights coverage moves to Saturday night at 11:15 p.m.
Here are the games we’ll be covering:
- 11 a.m. 1A Championship – Rochester vs. Our Lady of Sacred Heart
- 2 p.m. 3A Championship – Aliquippa vs. Derry Area
- 5 p.m. 4A Championship – South Fayette vs. Thomas Jefferson
- 8 p.m. 6A Championship – Pine-Richland vs. Seneca Valley
The WPIAL 5A Championship will be held on Friday Nov. 23 at Norwin High School.
The semifinals for Class 5A are Friday Nov. 16:
- West Allegheny vs. Gateway
- Peters Township vs. Penn Hills
The WPIAL 2A Championship will be held on Saturday Nov. 24 at Robert Morris University.
The semifinals for Class 2A are also Friday Nov. 16:
- Freedom vs. Steel Valley
- Charleroi vs. South Side Beaver
