  • Skylights 2018: Here are the Round 2 playoff games we're covering

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - High school football playoffs are here, and Skylights is your home for everything you need to know. Here are the second round games we're covering:

    • Mt. Lebanon vs. Pine-Richland
    • Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny
    • Franklin Regional vs. Gateway
    • Blackhawk vs. Thomas Jefferson
    • Beaver Falls vs Aliquippa
    • Our Lady of Sacred Heart vs. Clairton

     

    Skylights 2018: High school football Round 1 playoff scores

    Highlights From Past Weeks:

    1. Skylights 2018: Week 1 high school football scores
    2. Skylights 2018: Week 2 high school football scores
    3. Skylights 2018: Week 3 high school football scores
    4. Skylights 2018: Week 4 high school football scores
    5. Skylights 2018: Week 5 high school football scores
    6. Skylights 2018: Week 6 high school football scores
    7. Skylights 2018: Week 7 high school football scores
    8. Skylights 2018: Week 8 high school football scores
    9. Skylights 2018: Week 9 high school football scores

     

    Band of Week Photos & Videos Photos & Videos Scores
    Player of Week
         		 Fan Game
         		 Coach of the Year
         		 Media Day
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories