Skylights 2018 playoff semifinals: Penn Hills, Aliquippa advance to state finals

Two Western Pennsylvania teams are moving on to the PIAA state championships after semifinal weekend.
Penn Hills is heading to Hershey after knocking off two-time defending champion Archbishop Wood 20-13 on Friday in the 5A semifinal in Chambersburg.
The undefeated Indians will face Manheim Central at 7 p.m. Friday in their first finals appearance since 1995.
They’ll be joined in Hershey by Aliquippa, which overcame a slow start Saturday to rout Sharon 41-7 in the 3A semifinal in Slippery Rock.
The Quips will vie for their first state title in 15 years against Middletown at noon Dec. 8.
Other local teams didn’t fare so well in the semifinals.
Pine-Richland was steamrolled 37-0 by St. Joseph’s Prep on Saturday in Altoona in the 6A semifinal. St Joseph’s quarterback Kyle McCord lit up the Rams for 305 yards and three touchdowns.
WPIAL champion Steel Valley couldn’t handle Wilmington in a 26-6 loss Friday in the 2A semifinal in Ambridge. The Ironmen’s high-powered offense was shut down, netting only 11 yards.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart let an early lead dissolve quickly in a 41-10 loss to Farrell in the 1A semifinal in Slippery Rock on Friday. OLSH quarterback Tyler Bradley ended his stellar career with the fourth-most passing yards in WPIAL history.
