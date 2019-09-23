PITTSBURGH - The 2019 high school football season is well underway, and we're covering some great games for Week 5.
Need to get caught up on what happened last week? CLICK HERE!
Here are the games we're covering for Week 5 on Skylights:
- Moon at Bethel Park - Game of the Week
- Pine-Richland at Central Catholic
- West Allegheny at Woodland Hills
- Gateway at North Hills
- McGuffey at Southmoreland
- Neshannock at New Brighton
CLICK HERE to view scores on your mobile device.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}