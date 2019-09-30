PITTSBURGH - The 2019 high school football season is well underway, and we covered some great games for Week 6.
Here are the games we covered Friday for Week 6 on Skylights:
- Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair - Game of the Week
- West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem
- Knoch at South Fayette
- Elizabeth Forward at North Catholic
- New Brighton at Freedom
- California at West Greene
- Carrick vs. Perry
