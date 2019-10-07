PITTSBURGH - The 2019 high school football season is well underway, and we're covering some great games for Week 6.
Here are the games we're covering for Week 7 on Skylights:
- Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon - Game of the Week
- Upper St. Clair at Moon
- West Mifflin at Belle Vernon
- South Park at Aliquippa
- Charleroi at McGuffey
- Laurel at Cornell
- Jeannette at Greensburg CC
