  • SKYLIGHTS 2019: High school football playoff games we're covering this week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The second round of the 2019 high school football playoffs is up next, and we're covering some great matchups. 

    >>CATCH UP FROM LAST WEEK: SKYLIGHTS 2019: Playoff Round 1 high school football scores

    Here are the playoff games we're covering Friday on Skylights:

    • Mt. Lebanon vs. Central Catholic
    • North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland
    • Peters Twp. vs. Moon
    • Bethel Park vs. Gateway
    • Blackhawk vs. Thomas Jefferson
    • Derry Area vs. Central Valley
    • South Park vs. Aliquippa

    Need to get caught up on what happened last week? CLICK HERE!                            

    CLICK HERE to view scores on your mobile device.

     

     
    Fan Game Band of Week Player of Week
    Coach of the Year Media Day Photos & Videos

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories