PITTSBURGH - The second round of the 2019 high school football playoffs is up next, and we're covering some great matchups.
Here are the playoff games we're covering Friday on Skylights:
- Mt. Lebanon vs. Central Catholic
- North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland
- Peters Twp. vs. Moon
- Bethel Park vs. Gateway
- Blackhawk vs. Thomas Jefferson
- Derry Area vs. Central Valley
- South Park vs. Aliquippa
