  • SKYLIGHTS 2019: Playoff games we're covering this week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The first round of the 2019 high school football playoffs kicks off this week, and we're covering some great matchups. 

    >>RELATED HEADLINE: Matchups, game schedule for WPIAL football playoffs announced

    Here are the playoff games we're covering this week on Skylights:

    • Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon          
    • Baldwin at McKeesport                             
    • Upper St. Clair at North Hills                     
    • Greensburg-Salem at Blackhawk             
    • Beaver Falls at Derry Area                       
    • Jeannette at Sto-Rox                                
    • California at Cornell    

