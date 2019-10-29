PITTSBURGH - The first round of the 2019 high school football playoffs kicks off this week, and we're covering some great matchups.
>>RELATED HEADLINE: Matchups, game schedule for WPIAL football playoffs announced
Here are the playoff games we're covering this week on Skylights:
- Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon
- Baldwin at McKeesport
- Upper St. Clair at North Hills
- Greensburg-Salem at Blackhawk
- Beaver Falls at Derry Area
- Jeannette at Sto-Rox
- California at Cornell
Need to get caught up on what happened last week? CLICK HERE!
CLICK HERE to view scores on your mobile device.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}