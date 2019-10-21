  • SKYLIGHTS 2019: Vote for the Week 9 Band of the Week

    PITTSBURGH - We're counting down until Friday night for the crazy student sections, Skylights highlights and the Band of the Week!

    CLICK HERE to vote for Band of the Week! Voting opens at 3 p.m. Monday and continues through noon Friday.

    Here are the bands that are eligible for Week 8:

    1. North Allegheny
    2. Pine-Richland
    3. North Hills
    4. Penn Hills
    5. Central Valley
    6. Aliquippa
    7. Washington
    8. McGuffey
    9. Jeannette
    10. Clairton
    11. Derry
    12. Burrell

    Want to be a part of our 2019 Neighborhood Ford Store Holiday parade? CLICK HERE to download the Marching Band Application Packet.

