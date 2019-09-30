  • Skylights 2019: Vote for Week 6 Band of the Week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here, and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week! 

    Congratulations to Southmoreland for being selected by WPXI viewers as the Band of the Week for Week 5. 

    1. California
    2. Carrick
    3. Elizabeth Forward
    4. Freedom
    5. Greensburg Salem
    6. Knoch
    7. Mt. Lebanon
    8. New Brighton
    9. North Catholic
    10. Perry
    11. South Fayette
    12. Upper St. Clair
    13. West Greene
    14. West Mifflin

    CLICK HERE to vote.  Voting for Band of the Week begins Monday at 3 p.m. and concludes Friday at Noon.  Good Luck! 

    Want to be a part of our 2019 Neighborhood Ford Store Holiday parade? CLICK HERE to download the Marching Band Application Packet.

    Previous Winners:

    Here are the official contest rules

    Fan Game Band of Week Player of Week
    Coach of the Year Media Day Photos & Videos

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories