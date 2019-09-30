PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here, and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week!
Congratulations to Southmoreland for being selected by WPXI viewers as the Band of the Week for Week 5.
- California
- Carrick
- Elizabeth Forward
- Freedom
- Greensburg Salem
- Knoch
- Mt. Lebanon
- New Brighton
- North Catholic
- Perry
- South Fayette
- Upper St. Clair
- West Greene
- West Mifflin
Previous Winners:
- Week 1: Central Valley
- Week 2: New Castle
- Week 3: North Hills
- Week 4: North Catholic
- Week 5: Southmoreland
