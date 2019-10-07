  • Skylights 2019: Vote for Week 7 Band of the Week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here, and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week! 

    Congratulations to Freedom for being selected by WPXI viewers as the Band of the Week for Week 6. 

    Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 7:

    1. Aliquippa
    2. Belle Vernon
    3. Charleroi
    4. Cornell
    5. Greensburg CC
    6. Jeannette
    7. Laurel
    8. McGuffey
    9. Moon
    10. Mt. Lebanon
    11. Pine-Richland
    12. South Park
    13. Upper St. Clair
    14. West Mifflin

    CLICK HERE to vote! Voting begins at 3 p.m. on Monday and ends at noon on Friday.  Good Luck! 

    Want to be a part of our 2019 Neighborhood Ford Store Holiday parade? CLICK HERE to download the Marching Band Application Packet.

    Previous Winners:

    Here are the official contest rules

    Fan Game Band of Week Player of Week
    Coach of the Year Media Day Photos & Videos

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories