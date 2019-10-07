PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here, and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week!
Congratulations to Freedom for being selected by WPXI viewers as the Band of the Week for Week 6.
Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 7:
- Aliquippa
- Belle Vernon
- Charleroi
- Cornell
- Greensburg CC
- Jeannette
- Laurel
- McGuffey
- Moon
- Mt. Lebanon
- Pine-Richland
- South Park
- Upper St. Clair
- West Mifflin
Voting begins at 3 p.m. on Monday and ends at noon on Friday. Good Luck!
Want to be a part of our 2019 Neighborhood Ford Store Holiday parade?
Previous Winners:
- Week 1: Central Valley
- Week 2: New Castle
- Week 3: North Hills
- Week 4: North Catholic
- Week 5: Southmoreland
- Week 6: Freedom
Here are the official contest rules.
