PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and that means it's time to vote for Skylights and Band of the week!
Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 1:
- Central Catholic
- Central Valley
- Charleroi
- Gateway
- Mars
- Moon
- OLSH
- Penn-Trafford
- Peters Township
- Quaker Valley
- Seneca Valley
- Sto-Rox
- Upper St. Clair
- Washington
Voting for Week 1's Band of the Week competition opens at 3 p.m. on Monday and ends at Noon on Friday. You can vote for your band HERE.
Watch Skylights at 11:15 p.m. to see the performance.
Here are the official contest rules.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}