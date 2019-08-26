  • Skylights 2019: Vote for your Week 1 Band of the Week

    PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and that means it's time to vote for Skylights and Band of the week!  

    Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 1: 

    1. Central Catholic
    2. Central Valley
    3. Charleroi
    4. Gateway
    5. Mars
    6. Moon
    7. OLSH
    8. Penn-Trafford
    9. Peters Township
    10. Quaker Valley
    11. Seneca Valley
    12. Sto-Rox
    13. Upper St. Clair
    14. Washington

    Voting for Week 1's Band of the Week competition opens at 3 p.m. on Monday and ends at Noon on Friday.  You can vote for your band HERE.

    Watch Skylights at 11:15 p.m. to see the performance.

    Here are the official contest rules

