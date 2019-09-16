  • Skylights 2019: Vote for your Week 4 Band of the Week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week! 

    Here are the bands that are eligible for Week 4: 

    1. Apollo-Ridge
    2. Avonworth
    3. Bethel Park
    4. Blackhawk
    5. Central Catholic
    6. Derry Area
    7. Jeannette
    8. Montour
    9. Mt. Lebanon
    10. North Allegheny
    11. North Catholic
    12. Springdale

    Voting for Week 4 will be available starting Monday at 3pm.

    Want to be a part of our 2019 Neighborhood Ford Store Holiday parade? CLICK HERE to download the Marching Band Application Packet.

    Previous Winners:

    Here are the official contest rules

    Fan Game Band of Week Player of Week
    Coach of the Year Media Day Photos & Videos

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories