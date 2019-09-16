PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week!
Here are the bands that are eligible for Week 4:
- Apollo-Ridge
- Avonworth
- Bethel Park
- Blackhawk
- Central Catholic
- Derry Area
- Jeannette
- Montour
- Mt. Lebanon
- North Allegheny
- North Catholic
- Springdale
Voting for Week 4 will be available starting Monday at 3pm.
Previous Winners:
- Week 1: Central Valley
- Week 2: New Castle
- Week 3: North Hills
Here are the official contest rules.
