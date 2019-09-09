PITTSBURGH - Friday night football is here and we can't wait to present the Skylights and Band of the week! Congrats to New Castle!
Here are the bands that were eligible for Week 3:
- Ambridge
- Blackhawk
- Cornell
- Hampton
- Mars
- McKeesport
- North Hills
- Penn Hills
- Penn Trafford
- Perry
- Peters township
- Sto-Rox
- University Prep
- West Allegheny
Voting for Week 3 will be available starting Monday at 3pm.
Previous Winners:
- Week 1: Central Valley
- Week 2: New Castle
Here are the official contest rules.
