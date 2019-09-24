PITTSBURGH - Here in western Pennsylvania, we love our high school football.
Thousands of fans gather on the sidelines each week to watch some great teams play.
Every Friday night on Skylights, we bring some of those match-ups into your living room, including our Game of the Week.
Week 5's Skylight's Game of the Week is Moon at Bethel Park
Last week's Skylights Game of the Week was Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny.
- Week 1 (8/30): Charleroi vs. Washington
- Week 2 (9/6): North Allegheny at Central Catholic
- Week 3 (9/13): Hampton at North Hills
- Week 4 (9/20): Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny
