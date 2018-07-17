PITTSBURGH - Skylights Media Day sponsored by Kings Family Restaurant is back and we can't wait to begin meeting with some of the best football teams in the country.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. we will be at Heinz Field to learn about what makes many of the local teams and players unique.
SKYLIGHTS: 11 players to watch in the 2018 high school football season
We will be posting about the event on all of our social media, and we have created a location-based Snapchat filter for people in attendance.
- Twitter: @wpxi
- Instagram: @wpxi
- Facebook: WPXI and 11 Skylights
- Snapchat: wpxi11
Check out all the action below and be sure to join us later this summer as football season gets underway.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}