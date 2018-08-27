  • Skylights Week 1: Here are the games we're covering this week

    PITTSBURGH - The WPIAL high school football season is underway and so is Skylights! We'll be at seven games this coming Friday, Sept. 1.

    Here are the games we're covering: 

    • Penn-Trafford at Gateway - 7 p.m. (Game of the Week)
    • North Allegheny at Norwin - 7 p.m.
    • Moon at Mars - 7 p.m.
    • Beaver Falls at South Park - 7 p.m.
    • Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.
    • Peters Township at Upper St. Clair - 7:30 p.m.

     

    Don't forget, you can nominate your coach for our Coach of the Year contest. Information can be found HERE.

