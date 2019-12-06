  • Thomas Jefferson represents WPIAL with win in Hershey for 4-A state title

    HERSHEY, Pa. - Three WPIAL teams are playing for Pennsylvania state titles in Hershey this weekend, and one is already coming home victorious.

    Thomas Jefferson, the 4-A WPIAL champion, took on Dallas Thursday night – and TJ didn't leave any room for error.

    The Jaguars led 20-0 after the first half, and the defense continued to shut down Dallas. TJ had an interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter. 

    The Jaguars went on to win 46-7, claiming their fourth state title – which is tied for the most in the WPIAL. 

    Shane Stump had four touchdowns in the game.

    "I've been dreaming of this moment since I was 6-years-old," Stump said after the game. "To be able to do this with the kids I've been playing football with since I was a 6-year-old, 12 years ago… I can't even put into words how much this means to me."

    The 2-A championship is Friday at 1 p.m., with Avonworth taking on Southern Columbia. 

    On Saturday, Central Valley matches up with Wyoming Area in the 3-A title game.

