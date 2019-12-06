HERSHEY, Pa. - Three WPIAL teams are playing for Pennsylvania state titles in Hershey this weekend, and one is already coming home victorious.
Thomas Jefferson, the 4-A WPIAL champion, took on Dallas Thursday night – and TJ didn't leave any room for error.
The Jaguars led 20-0 after the first half, and the defense continued to shut down Dallas. TJ had an interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The Jaguars went on to win 46-7, claiming their fourth state title – which is tied for the most in the WPIAL.
Shane Stump had four touchdowns in the game.
"I've been dreaming of this moment since I was 6-years-old," Stump said after the game. "To be able to do this with the kids I've been playing football with since I was a 6-year-old, 12 years ago… I can't even put into words how much this means to me."
The 2-A championship is Friday at 1 p.m., with Avonworth taking on Southern Columbia.
On Saturday, Central Valley matches up with Wyoming Area in the 3-A title game.
