Snack like a pro on Super Bowl Sunday with Panko-crusted chicken strips and game-changing sauce

Sometimes a chicken nugget is just a chicken nugget. Sometimes it’s a crisp, panko-crusted strip of chicken breast with a sweet and tangy sauce. This is the latter.

Super Bowl Sunday is snack time at its finest. No one is looking for fancy footwork (at least not in the food realm; we do want to see that on the field). I have hosted more Super Bowl parties than I can (want to) count, and what I can tell you is that the delicate little canapes aren't going to fly off the buffet as fast as the nachos.

The best Super Bowl food lives in the same realm as the best bar food. And that includes chicken tenders.

If you tend to think of chicken strips as a guilty, kiddie-centric pleasure, give yourself permission to relax and enjoy them. They're basically fried chicken sans bone.

But these chicken strips bake on a wire rack for maximum crispiness without frying. A little olive oil in the panko makes all the difference. For a spicy kick, add Sriracha to the egg wash.

Now the sauce, simple but game-changing: Melt apricot or orange preserves, stir in Dijon mustard and fresh thyme, and dip away. It's sweet, tangy and herbaceous, perfect for dunking each golden strip.

Bake, sauce, serve. The platter disappears fast, so consider making a double batch for a larger crowd. Easy enough for a weeknight, special enough for the big game, and guaranteed to impress both kids and adults.

Crispy Chicken Strips with Apricot Mustard Dipping Sauce

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon Sriracha or other hot sauce, or to taste

1 1/2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into 1-inch thick strips (or use chicken tenders)

1 cup apricot or orange preserves

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme leaves

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place a wire cooling rack into a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Place the flour, salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Whisk together the eggs and Sriracha in a second shallow bowl. Combine the Panko and olive oil in a third bowl.

3. Working in small batches, toss the chicken strips in the flour, shake off any excess, dip them in the egg mixture, allow extra egg to drip back into the bowl, and roll them in the panko. Shake off any excess, then place the strips at least 1 inch apart on the wire rack. (It’s possible you may need to bake these in two batches.)

4. Bake until the chicken strips are golden brown and cooked through, 15 to 18 minutes.

5. While the chicken is cooking, place the preserves in a small saucepan or skillet. Heat over low heat until melted, stirring occasionally, then stir in the mustard and thyme. Transfer the sauce to a small bowl, transfer the chicken strips to a serving platter and serve hot.

