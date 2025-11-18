Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria secure automatic World Cup spots

European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finished Tuesday with Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria securing the region’s remaining automatic spots.

Spain, FIFA's top-ranked team, was held to a 2-2 home draw with Turkey but took first place in Group E and equaled Italy's 31-match unbeaten streak in competitive games. Italy's record came between 2018 and 2021.

Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 in a winner-take-all match in Group C, with Scott McTominay scoring a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into the match, securing the Scots in the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Denmark finished second in the group.

A 1-1 home draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was enough for Austria in Group H, while Belgium routed Liechtenstein 7-0. Switzerland qualified after a 1-1 draw at Kosovo.

The 12 group winners qualified directly, while the runners-up will participate in playoffs along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024-25 Nations League that did not finish first or second in their groups.

The playoffs will be played on March 26 and March 31. The World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.

Spain's record

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute and Spain extended its unbeaten streak — which began in a match against Italy in the semifinals of the Nations League in 2023 — to 31 matches, according to Spain's soccer federation.

The only way La Roja would have lost first place was if it was defeated by seven goals or more. Turkey was second in the group.

Already eliminated Bulgaria beat Georgia 2-1 at home.

Belgium's rout

Belgium reached its fourth straight World Cup by trouncing Liechtenstein to win Group J. Charles De Ketelaere and Jeremy Doku each scored a pair of goals.

Second-place went to Wales after it routed North Macedonia 7-1 at home with a hat trick by Harry Wilson. A draw would have been enough for North Macedonia. Both North Macedonia and Wales were secured in the playoffs through the Nations League.

Switzerland in

Switzerland drew with Kosovo to win Group B and secure its sixth straight World Cup appearance. Switzerland arrived in good position and could have guaranteed its spot even if it had lost by five goals. Kosovo, seeking its first World Cup appearance, had already secured second place.

Sweden, which will be in the playoffs through the Nations League, drew 1-1 Slovenia.

Already eliminated Greece and Belarus drew 0-0.

Austria hangs on

In another winner-take-all match, Austria held Bosnia and Herzegovina to a draw at home to win Group H and make it back to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 in France. Michael Gregoritsch scored the equalizer that Austria needed to qualify in the 77th.

Bosnia and Herzegovina last played in soccer’s showcase event in 2014 in Brazil.

Third-place Romania, in the playoffs through the Nations League, routed San Marino 7-1 at home.

