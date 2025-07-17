Spidercam brings golf's oldest major into the modern world

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — (AP) — The oldest major championship has taken a step into the modern world by using a technological feature that British Open organizers hope will bring to life one of the most storied walks in golf.

Spidercam — that's a camera, not a super hero — was used in golf for the first time at Royal Portrush on Thursday. It’s a camera suspended above the 18th green using four pylons about 25 meters high, giving TV viewers unique views of the closing hole and its undulations.

Held in a resting position high to the back of the green for approach shots, Spidercam swoops down as the players make their walk to the green and hovers just above them as they make their putts.

“It’s pretty cool the way it can move and do all those swings,” said Northern Irish golfer Tom McKibbin, who went out at 6:35 a.m. local time in the first group of the day with Nicolai Hojgaard and Padraig Harrington.

They were the first players to experience in competition the technology which reportedly cost the R&A 300,000 pounds ($400,000) to install.

“It was a little bit different,” McKibbin said. “I’d never seen it before.”

That’s because the R&A is using the technology before any of the professional tours in golf.

Spidercam has, though, operated widely in TV coverage of other major sports including soccer, rugby and cricket — and has occasionally gotten in the way.

In 2017, India star MS Dhoni hit a shot in a cricket match against England that smashed into the hovering camera and broke it.

In 2022, South Africa cricketer Anrich Nortje was knocked to the ground when he collided with a low-swinging Spidercam as he walked to his place in the field in a test against Australia. The camera operator responsible was stood down for the remainder of the match.

“I didn’t know what hit me,” Nortje said at the time. “I don’t think it should be travelling at head height."

At Royal Portrush, Spidercam will complement existing technology such as a plane camera, aerial drones and bunker cameras to enhance TV coverage.

According to the Guardian newspaper, players were briefed last week about plans to use Spidercam at Royal Portrush and there were no complaints despite the potential for getting distracted while preparing to make a shot.

As Hojgaard and Harrington walked alongside each other to the 18th green, Spidercam swung down and over them. As Harrington made his two putts, the camera almost circled him.

Hojgaard said he didn’t notice Spidercam.

With Royal Portrush not having a clubhouse on the 18th green, there has been space to install the technology. Other venues on the Open rotation won't have that luxury, notably Royal Lytham St. Anne's, Royal Troon and Hoylake.

Next year's Open is at Royal Birkdale, which has its clubhouse near the 18th green but should still have room for the Spidercam technology.

“We ... believe that Spidercam will bring millions of fans a new perspective of the action from Royal Portrush,” said Neil Armit, chief commercial officer at the R&A, "with incredible detail and accessibility wherever they are in the world.”

