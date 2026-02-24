Spurs humble Pistons with 114-103 victory in potential NBA Finals preview

DETROIT — Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Devin Vassell scored 28 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 in a potential NBA Finals preview Monday night.

The Spurs have won a season-high nine games in a row and trail only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who had won five straight, host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in another test.

Detroit star Cade Cunningham struggled, missing 21 of 26 shots and finishing with 16 points and 10 assists.

In the opener of a five-game trip, San Antonio jumped out to a 14-2 lead and was ahead for much of the game. When the Spurs return home, they will host the Pistons on March 5.

The Pistons rallied to lead by three after the first quarter, but the Spurs regained control by making 3-pointers while Wembanyama, their 7-foot-4 center, blocked and altered shots all night at the other end of the court.

San Antonio scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to open a double-digit lead and didn't have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.

Jalen Duren had 25 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit, playing for the second time after being suspended for two games by the NBA. Isaiah Stewart is still serving his suspension, stemming from a fight during a game at Charlotte this month.

Tempers flared in the second quarter when Cunningham was called for an offensive foul after extending his arms and knocking down Spurs guard Stephon Castle. San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson responded by pushing Cunningham, and then Duren pointed his right finger in Johnson's face.

After a review, Johnson and Duren were called for technical fouls.

San Antonio plays at Toronto on Wednesday.

Detroit hosts Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

