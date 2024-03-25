Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama to miss rematch against Suns with sprained left ankle

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will miss Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle.

No timetable was given for Wembanyama's return.

The 7-foot-3 center from France was ruled out after participating in San Antonio’s morning shootaround to test his ankle.

Wembanyama sustained the injury during Saturday’s 131-106 loss to Phoenix. He did not play in the fourth quarter with the Suns leading by as many as 32 points during the game.

Wembanyama had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot in 21 minutes against Phoenix.

The No. 1 pick in last year’s draft is averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29 minutes per game.

San Antonio is in danger of finishing with the worst record in franchise history despite Wembanyama being the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year.

The Spurs (15-56) need to win five of their last 11 games to avoid finishing below the franchise-worst, 20-62 mark it set in 1997.

San Antonio enters the week after losing three straight and eight in 10 games.

