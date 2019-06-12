0 STANLEY CUP FINAL: 5 reasons Pittsburghers should want the Blues to win

PITTSBURGH - Since the Penguins aren't in the Stanley Cup Final, there's not really a team that all Pittsburghers can rally around, but there are several reasons Pens fans should cheer for the St. Louis Blues.

1) City of Champions

Boston is home to the current Super Bowl Champion Patriots and World Series Champion Boston Red Sox. The city has 38 championships total and could try to claim the title City of Champions from Pittsburgh. (We really don't need any other reasons but we did include a few more.)

2) Penguins Connections

The St. Louis Blues have three former Penguins on their roster (Robert Bortuzzo, David Perron and Oskar Sundqvist.) There's only one former Penguin on the Bruins roster: Lee Stempniak.

3) Same Start Year

Both the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues were founded in the same year - 1967.

4) Underdog Rules!

The Blues are the ultimate underdog story. Towards the end of November, they had a losing record and fired their coach. (Sorry, former Pens coach Mike Yeo.) By January 3rd, they had the worst record in the NHL. Now they are one win away from being Stanley Cup champs.

They've also never won a Stanley Cup. They were swept by the Bruins in the 1970 Final. The Blues beat the Penguins 4 games to 2 on their way to that Final appearance.

5) Small Cities, Big Hearts

The city of St. Louis is very close in population to Pittsburgh. According BestPlaces.net - there are 314,867 residents of St. Louis compared to 305,012 residents of Pittsburgh. Boston is twice as big with 669,158 people.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between St. Louis and Boston airs tonight at 8:05 p.m. on Channel 11.

