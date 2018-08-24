  • Stanley Cup visits Humboldt Broncos memorial site

    Updated:

    The Stanley Cup visited the Humboldt Broncos memorial site in Saskatchewan on Friday.

    RELATED: Pittsburghers post emotional tributes to Humboldt Broncos victims

    Philip Pritchard, the "Keeper of the Cup," said in a Tweet, "While their Stanley Cup dreams went unfulfilled, we thought we’d bring Stanley to them."

    Washington Capitals Chandler Stephenson, who took the cup to the memorial site, knew from the beginning of the playoffs he wanted to take the cup there if they won, according to the Associated Press.

    The Humboldt Broncos were heading to Nipawin, Saskatchewan, when the bus the players and coaches were riding was T-boned by a tractor-trailer. Sixteen people were killed.

    The Associated Press contributed to this story.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories