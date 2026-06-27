Stearns under added scrutiny after firing Mendoza as the last-place Mets look for a path forward

NEW YORK — Carlos Mendoza is out. Just like Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil.

Last year's coaching staff, too.

And maybe a few more quality players by the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Freddy Peralta? Clay Holmes?

In the past eight months, president of baseball operations David Stearns has remodeled the reeling New York Mets to a degree that probably seemed unthinkable on June 12, 2025.

On that date, New York had the best record in the majors. Barely more than a year ago. But not much has gone right since.

On the field. ... In the dugout. ... Anywhere.

The latest big move came Friday, exactly halfway through a dismal season, when Mendoza was fired as manager of the underperforming Mets and replaced by former San Diego Padres skipper Andy Green, who was already working in the organization.

“In my estimation, our estimation, change is needed right now,” Stearns said. “Clearly, we’ve fallen short.”

The ugly numbers

The Mets were 34-47 at the midway point, 15 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta and 9 1/2 back of the final NL wild-card berth.

Then they went out and lost their seventh consecutive game Friday night, 2-1 to the rival Philadelphia Phillies. New York has been outscored 56-23 during the slide.

“For whatever reason, we haven’t come together and found, I guess, what our identity is,” infielder Bo Bichette said.

Mets owner Steve Cohen had high expectations for a team without a World Series title since 1986. New York opened the season with baseball's biggest payroll at $358 million and was projected to pay an additional $124 million in luxury tax.

“There is no sugar-coating it: This season has been a disappointment and our fans deserve better than what we’ve delivered,” Cohen said in a statement.

So with Stearns cutting loose so many Mets in uniform, how long does he have to repair this expensive wreck before Cohen decides he’s seen enough from the front office and hands him his own one-way ticket out of town?

A strong start fizzles fast

Stearns grew up a Mets fan in Manhattan and teamed with Mendoza to take the franchise on a surprising run to the 2024 National League Championship Series during their first rousing season together.

Then the club signed slugger Juan Soto to a record $765 million, 15-year contract before the 2025 season and went a big league-best 45-24 through June 12 that year.

But since then, the Mets are 72-103 and they missed the playoffs last season.

This year's team has been hampered by injuries to Soto, Holmes, Francisco Lindor and others. Stearns, a small-market success running the Milwaukee Brewers before coming home to New York, alienated Mets backers by letting fan favorites Alonso and Diaz leave as free agents last offseason. Nimmo and McNeil were traded, and replacements like Bichette, Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr. have either missed extensive time with injuries or vastly underperformed.

Mendoza's coaching staff was overhauled last winter, too, with poor results thus far.

“I understand fans’ skepticism. If I were sitting in the fans’ seat, I would share that,” Stearns said. “This is never on one person. It’s certainly not all on Carlos. As I said, I take responsibility for our record on the field. I take responsibility for the entirety of our baseball operations department.”

Tough questions

At a Citi Field news conference, Stearns was asked point blank if he has considered stepping aside.

“I have not,” said Stearns, in the third season of a five-year contract. “I believe that we are building the foundation of an organization that can deliver what we all want. I don't believe that our record on the field this year is indicative of some of the advancements that we've made as an organization. But clearly, our record is nowhere good enough.”

Stearns said he believes ownership still has confidence in him.

“Steve and I are talking on a regular basis, and he's certainly indicated that I have his support,” Stearns said.

Looking ahead

The next step could include pivoting to a selloff this summer and trying to retool for the future.

Peralta, a two-time All-Star pitcher acquired from Milwaukee for two highly regarded prospects, is eligible for free agency after the World Series. Holmes, who could return to the mound in August from his broken leg, can also become a free agent next offseason by declining his $12 million player option, which seems likely.

So the Mets might look to trade them by Aug. 3 to guarantee at least something in return during a lost season.

New York already sent struggling pitcher David Peterson, the team's longest-tenured player, to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday for a minor leaguer. Peterson also can become a free agent this fall.

“I understand we have an uphill battle ahead of us this year, but we’re not turning the page,” Stearns said. “I think sometimes a new voice, a new perspective, a new view, helps. And sometimes it’s really difficult to explain why or how. But at this point, it was time to try.”

Meet the new boss

The 48-year-old Green, a former major league infielder, joined the Mets in 2023 as senior vice president of baseball development and had been running their farm system. He was given the title of interim manager for the rest of this season.

After that, Stearns said Green will return to a front-office role and New York will conduct a full search for a new manager. Alex Cora, fired by the Red Sox in April, could be an attractive candidate to multiple teams — including the Mets.

New York could also look to hire an experienced general manager under Stearns to give him additional help.

“I understand our fans’ frustration and anger. I think I share that. And we will do everything we can to improve,” Stearns said.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum and AP freelancer Jerry Beach contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.