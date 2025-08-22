Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says 1st-round pick Derrick Harmon sprained knee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon sprained a knee in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers and had to be carted to the locker room.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the 19-10 victory that the defensive end had a "knee sprain of some description" and called it one of two "significant" injuries for the team.

Tomlin said Harmon and wide receiver Brandon Johnson (foot) will be evaluated more in the coming days. Tomlin did not give a timetable for their return.

When asked if the team is worried that Harmon might have suffered serious ligament damage, Tomlin said “like I said, it is a knee sprain.”

It didn't look good for Harmon right away.

His knee twisted awkwardly as he was engaged with a blocker on a pass rush. He was in tears with a towel over his head as he rode on the back of a cart to the locker room.

The former Michigan State and Oregon player was the 21st pick in April.

The Steelers elected to start a handful of starters on both sides of the ball against the Panthers, including Harmon. The rookie had been expected to start this season on a defensive line with Cameron Hayward and Keeanu Benton.

Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk is expected to see more playing time if Harmon is out a significant amount of time.

The Panthers did not play their starters.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.