Steelers LB TJ Watt hospitalized after experiencing discomfort in his lungs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is in the hospital after experiencing discomfort in his lungs.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the seven-time All-Pro and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was sent to the hospital on Thursday after initially reporting the discomfort to the club's medical staff on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Watt's status for Monday night's visit from Miami is uncertain, Lauten said. Watt has started 56 straight regular-season games for Pittsburgh (7-6).

Watt has led the NFL in sacks three times in his nine seasons, all with the Steelers. He tied a league record in 2021 when he finished the year with 22 1/2 sacks.

Watt has seven sacks in 2025 and recently surpassed older brother and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt on the league's career sack list when he recorded his 115th last month.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.