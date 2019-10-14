0 STEELERS ON 11: Devin Bush hurt with ankle injury, Steelers up 21-0

CARSON, Calif. - UPDATE (9:20 PM) Devin Bush injured his ankle in the second quarter and walked off on his own, but the Steelers are short on linebackers without Mark Barron already out.

UPDATE (9:15 PM) The running game continues to be effective. James Conner and Benny Snell ran the ball for first downs on multiple occasions, and it ended with Duck Hodges throwing his first career touchdown pass to Conner.

The Steelers lead 21-0 with four minutes to play in the half.

UPDATE (8:50 PM) James Conner had nothing but green in front of him, taking the handoff 12 yards to give the Steelers a 14-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.

The quarter ended the same, with Pittsburgh leading by two touchdowns.

UPDATE (8:45 PM) Devin Bush has his second turnover of the game, and it's still the first quarter. He picked off Philip Rivers after his pass was tipped at the line.

Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is questionable to return after suffering a pectoral injury.

UPDATE (8:35 PM) The defense came through yet again with another turnover. This time, Devin Bush picked up a wayward lateral pass from Philip Rivers and took it back for a touchdown.

The Steelers lead 7-0 with under 11 minutes left in the first quarter.

UPDATE (8:05 PM) Artie Burns was inserted back into the starting lineup with the injury to corner Steven Nelson.

When the 2019 season began, you'd have gotten good odds on both the Steelers and Chargers winning their respective divisions.

Neither was quite the favorite, mind you, but smart money gave them both solid chances to do so. And both were considered strong playoff contenders in the AFC, which doesn't have the overall depth of the NFC.

That's why when these two teams meet Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Chargers' temporary home in Los Angeles, neither has given up on their season, despite slow starts.

Both have been rocked by injuries. For the Steelers, it's been at quarterback, where Ben Roethlisberger and now his replacement, Mason Rudolph, are both out. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges will make his first career start while Rudolph recovers from a concussion suffered in last week's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

