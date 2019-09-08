0 Steelers face unenviable task of opening against the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Steelers will open their 2019 season against the same team that pretty much ended their 2018 season.

Don't misunderstand. The Patriots didn't literally end the Steelers' season in 2018. In fact, a 17-10 win against the Patriots on Dec. 16 just might have been the season's highlight. But it also marked the end of the road. They would lose in New Orleans the following week to fall behind the Ravens for first place in the AFC North, and even a victory against the Bengals in Week 17 couldn't get the Steelers back into the playoff picture.

That game also happened to be the last loss for the Patriots, who went on a five-game winning streak following the defeat at Heinz Field to win the Super Bowl. That allowed them to match the Steelers atop the list for Super Bowl wins with six.

Talk about adding insult to injury.

The Steelers, meanwhile, became the talk of the league, as Antonio Brown forced his way out of town, dragging the franchise -- and more notably, Ben Roethlisberger -- through the mud on his way out the door.

The Steelers finally get a chance to start writing a different narrative Sunday when they visit Gillette Stadium to start a new season, turning the page on what was a troubling chapter in the history of the storied franchise.

And what better place to do that than opening up against the defending Super Bowl champions, a team that has been your personal bogeyman?

CLICK HERE to read more from DKpittsburghsports.com.

Some notable info for the Week 1 matchup :

-The Patriots are 4-1 in season openers after winning the Super Bowl.

-Steelers are 1-5 in regular season, 0-5 against Brady in Gillette Stadium

-Antonio Brown is now a Patriot, but he won't play in Week 1 per league rules

-Steelers Safety Sean Davis is doubtful to play with an ankle injury

-Steelers LB Mark Barron is listed as a coach's decision on whether he'll play

-Ben Roethlisberger thinks WR James Washington could have a major impact in the game as the defense keys on Juju Smith-Schuster

>>>>>Steelers/Patriots Week 1 Injury Report

TRENDING NOW:

dkpittsburghsports.com