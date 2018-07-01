0 Steelers RB Conner makes appearance at flag football event

Pittsburgh took center stage this weekend at Highmark Stadium in the Million Dollar Tournament of the American Flag Football League, and the athletes got a high-profile supporter on board to help showcase the event.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner served as the honorary captain for the team named “Fighting Cancer.” The AFFL’s US Open of Football featured 132 teams in a pro flag tournament, and this weekend the final eight teams battled to move to the next round. “Fighting Cancer” was one of those teams.

“I’m glad that I could be out here. It’s something that’s near and dear to me, being a survivor myself, so for me to come out and be part of the team 'Fighting Cancer,' it’s special to me,” said Conner. Team Fighting Cancer dedicates their name to family members who have battled cancer.

Conner’s team won its matchup against the Strong Island Bulldogs, 18-6. The eventual winner of the tournament will take on a pro flag football team in the AFFL Ultimate Final next month, with the winning team receiving $1 million.

At Saturday night’s game at Highmark Stadium, Conner took some time to sign autographs for fans. He’s happy with the reception he's gotten since joining the Steelers after a stellar career at Pitt.

“Now it’s Pittsburgh as a whole. It was divided, a lot of Penn State fans, but now everybody’s Steeler Nation everywhere," he said. "So the fan base, it’s all love. I love all the fans.”

As for the upcoming season, Conner is recovering from a torn MCL he suffered last season, but he said that he’s 100 percent and ready for training camp, which is just a few weeks away.

“I’m just enjoying this time off before we hit it hard," he said. "It’s just a lot of working out and staying in great physical shape.”

Asked whether he's looking forward to more time with the football at training camp with the expected absence of Le’Veon Bell, Conner took an even approach.

“I’m taking advantage of every time I’m in the game, practice situation or game situation, just trying to make the most of it," he said.

The AFFL Tournament continues on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

