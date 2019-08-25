0 Steelers travel to land of the Titans for preseason clash

NASHVILLE - The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Nissan Stadium in Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in primetime Sunday night on Channel 11.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Sports alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Ben Roethlisberger enters his 16th season in the NFL and will be getting the start in this third preseason game. But he's not starting because head coach Mike Tomlin wants him to. He's starting because it's an opportunity to work with new faces in a game setting.

"I'm going to try to get on the field with as many of them as possible. We're going to rotate receivers in so I think everyone will get a little bit of time because we want to be able to play that way this year," Roethlisberger said.

On the other side of the ball, former Steeler and now Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had nothing but praise for the black and gold.

"Great organization, physical football team, sound in all three phases, aggressive defense, they're going to blitz," Vrabel said.

As we told you last week, NBC plans to use the Skycam as the main camera angle for Sunday night's game. The angle shows behind the quarterback each play. NBC also used the Skycam as the primary broadcast angle back in 2017 when the Steelers and Titans met.

Here's what you need to know before the game:

Kickoff is just after 8 p.m.

Game broadcast is on WPXI Channel 11

Alby Oxenreiter and former Steelers LB Arthur Moats will have a Facebook live on WPXI's page at halftime

Chase Williams will take you inside the locker room after the game

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.