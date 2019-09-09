PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 5th-round draft pick, according to multiple sources.
ESPN’s Adam Shefter reported that the Steelers acquired a 5th-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for Dobbs, who lost the backup role to second-year QB Mason Rudolph this season.
Related Headlines
Jaguars trading a 2020 5th-round pick to Pittsburgh for QB Josh Dobbs, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2019
Dobbs was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he only made rare appearances in the regular season in his first two seasons.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
For his career, Dobbs threw for 43 total yards across five appearances – two of those appearances were kneel-downs at the end of games without attempting a pass.
>>RELATED: Smith-Schuster, Watt, Pouncey among injuries
The Steelers gave the backup quarterback spot to Rudolph, who was their second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Pittsburgh (0-1) looks to bounce back from its blowout loss to the New England Patriots when the Seattle Seahawks come to town on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenager dies after accidentally being shot in the face
- "I just kinda knew it wasn't right.." Convincing new phone scam impacting our area
- British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}