    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 5th-round draft pick, according to multiple sources.

    ESPN’s Adam Shefter reported that the Steelers acquired a 5th-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft for Dobbs, who lost the backup role to second-year QB Mason Rudolph this season.

    Dobbs was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he only made rare appearances in the regular season in his first two seasons.

    For his career, Dobbs threw for 43 total yards across five appearances – two of those appearances were kneel-downs at the end of games without attempting a pass.

    The Steelers gave the backup quarterback spot to Rudolph, who was their second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

    Pittsburgh (0-1) looks to bounce back from its blowout loss to the New England Patriots when the Seattle Seahawks come to town on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.

