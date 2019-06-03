  • Steelers' rookie class visits Children's Hospital

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers rookie players visited patients at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Monday.

    The rookie class, including Benny Snell Jr., Devin Bush and Diontae Johnson, took part in arts and crafts, and played games with the children, including Jenga and corn hole. They made slime together, too.

    The players also passed out Steelers teddy bears, posed for pictures and signed autographs for patients and families.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories