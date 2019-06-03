PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers rookie players visited patients at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Monday.
😃 all around‼️— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 3, 2019
Our rookies had a very fun visit to @ChildrensPgh this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/zQON9Z4Ik3
The rookie class, including Benny Snell Jr., Devin Bush and Diontae Johnson, took part in arts and crafts, and played games with the children, including Jenga and corn hole. They made slime together, too.
And now a silly photo, per the @steelers request 😊 #SteelersHuddlefor100 pic.twitter.com/7fjLHo3Qe9— UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) June 3, 2019
The players also passed out Steelers teddy bears, posed for pictures and signed autographs for patients and families.
