Steph Curry says he's retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down 1st jam in 6 years

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Steph Curry dunked!

For the first time in six years, the Golden State Warriors star had the ball alone for a seemingly easy uncontested layup, when he instead threw down a one-handed jam against the 76ers.

Curry dunked for the first time since Feb. 21, 2019, at the Warriors' old home, the Oracle Arena. Curry noted — after he scored 29 points and 13 assists in Saturday night's loss to Philadelphia — he never dunked at the new home, the Chase Center.

For good measure, the four-time NBA champion and league career 3-point leader says he never will.

Curry, who turns 37 this month, said after the game he was retired from dunking.

Curry's breakaway dunk cut the 76ers’ lead to 109-104 midway through the fourth quarter.

“I've been feeling pretty good,” Curry said. “I've been dealing with some knee stuff all year. Take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity. That will probably be my last dunk, though. I'm calling it right now, that was the last one you'll ever see.”

Warriors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse had teased Curry about his lack of dunking during a morning shootaround. After Curry's slam, he pointed toward Stackhouse on the bench.

“It was a very random comment this morning and the fact that it happened was hilarious,” Curry said.

Save the viral social media clip. There won't be another one.

“For sure,” Curry said. "I will only lay the ball up. It took everything out of me to get up there.”

