Strike a pose: Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez has another big game and could be in Heisman talk

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez indicated he was somewhat coerced by teammates into striking a Heisman Trophy pose during another dominating defensive performance by the ninth-ranked Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder with a distinctive mustache now copied by Texas Tech fans should at least be in the conversation for college football's highest individual honor.

After Rodriguez had 14 tackles and two takeaways for the Red Raiders in their 29-7 win over previously undefeated No. 8 BYU on Saturday, three-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who was at the game during a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs — posted on social media: "Get him to New York! @HeismanTrophy."

For all the Air Raid offenses that have blown through Texas Tech in recent decades, including Mahomes throwing for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns from 2014-16, no Texas Tech player has brought a Heisman Trophy back to the South Plains. Now, the linebacker who began his college career as a quarterback at Virginia could make a strong bid.

Rodriguez, the FBS leader with seven forced fumbles, had his third interception of the season in the third quarter when he reached out and tipped the ball to himself. He struck the pose after that play.

“My guys, they wanted me to hit it. Just a rush of adrenaline," Rodriguez said of his pose.

Then in the fourth quarter, Rodriguez added a fumble recovery when he jumped on a loose ball after BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw a backward pass while under pressure.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire isn't shy about touting a Heisman campaign for Rodriguez, whose wife is a U.S. Army helicopter pilot stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas.

“The Heisman is given to the best football player. It’s not given to the best quarterback; they have awards for that,” McGuire said. “If you can’t say that Jacob Rodriguez, at his position, is not playing at an elite level, as good anybody in the country … That kid deserves to be part of that.”

Rodriguez said he and McGuire have talked Heisman — “a lot” — and he appreciates his coach’s support.

“Just knowing he has my back and I have his back,” the linebacker said.

Rodriguez and defensive end David Bailey, who went into Saturday with an FBS-high 11½ sacks, have helped transform Tech’s defense from one that last season allowed 34.8 points per game to this year’s 12.6 and leads the nation in rush defense.

The Red Raiders (9-1, 6-1 No. 8 CFP) held BYU to a season-low 255 total yards, only 106 in the first half when Tech built a 13-0 lead. The Cougars (8-1, 5-1, No. 7 CFP) came in averaging 433.4 yards and 36.3 points a game.

Big 12 rushing leader LJ Martin was held to 35 yards, well below his 98.6-yard average. Martin sat out the second half at Iowa State two weeks ago with a shoulder injury, and BYU coach Kalani Sitake said Martin wasn't at full strength.

“One thing that I talk to (defensive players) about is dominate the front. We want to stop the run,” McGuire said. “That’s the No. 1 running back in the Big 12 yardage-wise, LJ. And that quarterback has been electric with his feet. When you do that, you have a chance to rush the passer, and we did.”

