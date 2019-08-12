A new study says football players can still have brain damage from getting hit, even without getting a concussion.
According to research from Carnegie Mellon University, players can still get damage from repeated hits to the head.
Researchers say while there have been studies on big hits and concussions, more research is needed on the damage all of the little hits can cause.
The long-term effects of those hits are unknown.
