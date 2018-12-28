Sun Bowl Matchup: Pitt Panthers vs. Stanford Cardinal

Pittsburgh (7-6, ACC) vs. Stanford (8-4, Pac-12), Dec. 31, 2 p.m. EST (CBS).
LOCATION: El Paso, Texas.
TOP PLAYERS
Pittsburgh: Tailbacks Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall are a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield. Ollison is only the sixth player in school history to achieve multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Hall has enjoyed the most productive season of his career as a senior, rushing for 1,021 yards, and his average of 7.6 yards per carry ranks sixth nationally and second in the ACC.
Stanford: QB K.J. Costello is 263 of 396 for 3,435 yards and 29 TDs with 11 interceptions. Senior WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside has 16 touchdown catches.
NOTABLE
Pittsburgh: The Panthers were one of the big surprises in the Atlantic Coast Conference, capturing the Coastal Division title and playing in the conference championship game. They lost to No. 2 Clemson 42-10 on Saturday night.
Stanford: K.J. Costello has recorded seven 300-yard passing games and has an array of receivers to throw to. Joining Arcega-Whiteside are Trenton Irwin and tight ends Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson along with several freshmen.
LAST TIME
The Panthers won the most recent meeting with Stanford, 7-0, on Nov. 26, 1932, in Pittsburgh.
BOWL HISTORY
Pittsburgh: The Panthers are 13-20 in bowl games and 2-1 against Stanford. Pitt is 2-1 in the Sun Bowl.
Stanford: The bowl appearance will be the 30th overall for the Cardinal and their fifth trip to the Sun Bowl. Stanford is 14-14-1 in bowl games and 3-1 in the Sun Bowl.
