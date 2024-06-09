Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald hosts youth football camp at Highmark Stadium

PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt football player and Super Bowl champion was in Pittsburgh to help kids on Saturday.

Aaron Donald hosted a camp at Highmark Stadium.

Kids were able to learn football skills from Donald.

“It’s just a day for kids to come out and have some fun and also learn some things to keep them safe as they are playing,” said AD99 Soltuions executive director, Akita Donald.

This was the fifth year the Penn Hills native has held the camp.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group