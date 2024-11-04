Surging Cardinals beat the Bears 29-9 for 3rd straight victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — The play call was a simple run, designed to gain 5 or 6 yards as the Arizona Cardinals maneuvered into position for a potential long field goal at the end of the first half.

Emari Demercado had other ideas.

The third-string running back dashed for a game-changing 53-yard touchdown, James Conner added 107 yards on the ground and the surging Cardinals put together a dominant 29-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

“That was a huge swing for us, him ripping off a 50-plus touchdown run right before halftime,” Conner said. “He's so smooth and fluid with it. That's one of his plays. He just put his foot down.”

The Cardinals (5-4) have won three in a row for the first time in three seasons.

It's another tough loss for the Bears (4-4), who have dropped two straight. They lost to Washington 18-15 last week on a Hail Mary and were burned once again as the clock was winding down against the Cardinals, though this lapse came in the final seconds of the first half.

Chicago rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked six times, completing 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards. The Bears had just 241 yards total. Williams limped off the field late in the game with an ankle injury, though coach Matt Eberflus and the quarterback didn't believe it was a serious problem.

Demercado stunning score with four seconds remaining gave Arizona a 21-9 halftime lead. The Cardinals started the drive with 26 seconds remaining following Chicago’s field goal.

Kyler Murray completed a few short passes before Demercado darted through the middle of the defense and then sprinted down the right sideline for the touchdown, turning a tight game into a much more comfortable advantage.

Eberflus took the blame for Demercado's touchdown, saying he called a pass defense that put his players in a tough position to make the stop.

“Overall, it's just not good enough,” Eberflus said. “Not good enough by the players and coaches, the staff. Everyone's involved.”

Demercado's run was one of two backbreaking mistakes for Chicago's defense late in the second quarter. The Cardinals were leading just 7-6 with 3:40 remaining in the half and looked as if they were going to have to settle for a field goal, but Chicago's Gervon Dexter Sr. was flagged for trying to use a defender as leverage to leap into the air and block the kick.

That gave Arizona a fresh set of downs and the Cardinals cashed in with Trey Benson's 1-yard touchdown run just three plays later.

The Cardinals controlled the second half, extending the lead to 27-9 on Chad Ryland's two field goals, one from 55 yards. Arizona linebacker Zaven Collins had two of the team's six sacks.

Murray completed 13 of 20 passes for 154 yards.

“I'm not too worried about being over .500 or being 5-4,” Murray said. “I'm just focused on the next day and the next game. Today was good. We got a win. We've got to go do it again.”

Arizona took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when tight end Trey McBride took a handoff for a 2-yard touchdown run. Chicago's Cairo Santos made three field goals in the first half, two from 53 yards. Rome Odunze caught five passes for 104 yards.

But the Bears didn't score in the second half and didn't find the end zone all afternoon.

“Expectations of myself are always going to be high, and they're still high,” Williams said. “We still have nine games. We've just got to figure out the next step, how to get a win next week. This game's over, can't change it, but we can definitely change the future.”

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was not in the starting lineup following his mental lapse last week, though he did eventually play much of the game.

Stevenson apologized after having his back turned and motioning to the crowd with 2 seconds left when the Commanders snapped the ball on a Hail Mary that gave them an 18-15 win last Sunday.

Injuries

Bears: DL Montez Sweat (shin) and DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) were among the team's seven inactives. ... CB Terrel Smith (ankle) left the game in the first half and didn't return. ... DL Andrew Billings (chest) left in the second half and didn't return.

Cardinals: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) and DL Darius Robinson (calf) were among the team's six inactives.

Up Next

Bears: Host New England on Sunday.

Cardinals: Host the New York Jets on Sunday.

