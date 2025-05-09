T-wolves tie series with 117-93 win vs. Curry-less Warriors behind Randle's 24 points

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves through another uneven performance, this time capitalizing on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's absence in a 117-93 victory on Thursday that tied the second-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Anthony Edwards finished with 20 points after an injury scare for the Wolves, who more than tripled their 3-point output (going 16 for 37) from their Game 1 loss when Curry was sidelined by a left hamstring strain that likely will keep him out at least until next week.

Jonathan Kuminga (18 points) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (15 points) combined to shoot 14 for 17 from the floor for the Warriors, who took nearly five minutes to score until Jimmy Butler's 3-pointer stopped the 13-0 run by the Wolves to start the game.

With the NBA's career leading 3-point shooter sitting next to him on the bench, coach Steve Kerr used the kitchen-sink strategy with 14 players getting time — including a baker's dozen in the first 14 minutes.

Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft who dropped out of the rotation at times during the regular season, was a bright spot off the bench. But this Warriors team was already thin on offense with a healthy Curry.

Against the Wolves and their athletic, long and versatile defense, there wasn't much to lean on. Without Curry to worry about, the Wolves had an easier time keeping shooters Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski quiet and the smooth and savvy Butler in check.

The Warriors put up their lowest first-quarter score (15) in the playoffs since Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals, according to Sportradar, when they had 11 in a loss to Cleveland.

Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the playoffs, two short of an automatic one-game suspension, for elbowing Naz Reid after Reid had just fouled him. Green was hot about the call, continuing to shout at official Tony Brothers during the timeout at risk of getting a second one. Curry was concerned enough about his pal getting ejected that he went over to the scorer's table to try to talk Green down and walk him back to the bench.

