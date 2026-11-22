Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who was this offseason's top free agent, has agreed to a record $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Skubal's deal, averaging $50 million annually, is the largest for a pitcher, topping Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that started in 2024. The previous high for a pitcher's average annual value was $43.33 million for Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

It's the fourth largest deal among all baseball players, trailing Juan Soto's $765 million, Shohei Ohtani's $700 million and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million.

Skubal's agreement includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus that is shielded from the management lockout that threatens the 2027 season, the person said. It includes $30 million in deferred payments from 2036-45.

He joins a Mets team that finished last in the NL East at 74-88 despite owner Steve Cohen bankrolling baseball's second-highest luxury tax payroll at $366 million. New York’s starters had a 4.47 ERA, ranking 23rd in the majors. Skubal will top a rotation featuring youngsters Nolan McLean and Christian Scott, with veterans Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga also under contract.

New York's 2026 payroll is $108 million above Major League Baseball's proposed salary cap figure for 2028.

Skubal had plans to meet with at least six teams this month, including the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. His deal comes about a week before MLB owners are expected to lock out the players in a labor fight centering on management's push for a salary cap, proposed at $258.2 million for 2028. Skubal and Soto alone would account for nearly 40% of that cap.

A two-time All-Star left-hander who turned 30 on Friday, Skubal is 43-17 with a 2.42 ERA in 88 starts over the last four seasons, striking out 655 and walking 95 in 546 innings.

Skubal had a $32 million salary this year after winning a record amount in salary arbitration.

Skubal was 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts this year for Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on Aug. 2 for three prospects: right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and outfielder Zyhir Hope. Skubal didn't pitch for the Tigers between April 29 and June 13 because of surgery to remove a loose body in his pitching elbow. Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache used a NanoNeedle scope 2.0 to perform the procedure, designed to speed recovery.

Skubal was 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in a pair of postseason starts for the Dodgers. He beat Atlanta in a Division Series opener and lost Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against Milwaukee, allowing two runs over five innings in a 2-1 defeat. The Brewers went on to sweep the two-time defending World Series champions.

He averaged 96.8 mph with his four-seam fastball this year, down from 97.6 mph in 2025, when he won his second straight AL Cy Young Award. He threw 38% four-seamers this year, 25.6% changeups, 17.5% sinkers, 13.9% sliders and 5% curveballs.

Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA in 160 starts and three relief appearances over seven major league seasons with 1,075 strikeouts over 925 1/3 innings.

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